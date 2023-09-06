Colombia welcome Venezuela to Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla on Thursday, September 7, on Matchday 1 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
This is a huge game for both teams, who aim to turn things around after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022 last year. Los Cafeteros go into this clash as favorites, but La Vinotinto likes their chances to pull off a shock.
Colombia are starting a new process under Nestor Lorenzo hoping to leave behind their struggles. Venezuela, on the other hand, rely on Fernando Batista as Nestor Pekerman shockingly left his post in March.
Colombia vs Venezuela: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8 PM
Australia: 9 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 5 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 1 AM (Friday)
Brazil: 8 PM
Canada: 7 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 1 AM (Friday)
Denmark: 1 AM (Friday)
Egypt: 2 AM (Friday)
France: 1 AM (Friday)
Germany: 1 AM (Friday)
Ghana: 11 PM
Greece: 2 AM (Friday)
India: 4:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 7 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 12 AM (Friday)
Israel: 2 AM (Friday)
Italy: 1 AM (Friday)
Jamaica: 6 PM
Kenya: 2 AM (Friday)
Malaysia: 7 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 5 PM
Morocco: 12 AM (Friday)
Netherlands: 1 AM (Friday)
New Zealand: 11 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 12 AM (Friday)
Norway: 1 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 7 AM (Friday)
Poland: 1 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 12 AM (Friday)
Saudi Arabia: 2 AM (Friday)
Serbia: 1 AM (Friday)
Singapore: 7 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 1 AM (Friday)
Spain: 1 AM (Friday)
Sweden: 1 AM (Friday)
Switzerland: 1 AM (Friday)
UAE: 3 AM (Friday)
UK: 12 AM (Friday)
United States: 7 PM (ET)
How to Watch Colombia vs Venezuela in your Country
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 2
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Colombia: Caracol Play, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol TV, RCN Television
Israel: Sport 3
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Venezuela: Venevision, SimpleTV
United States: Fanatiz (PPV)
* Fanatiz has exclusive rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.