Colombia vs Venezuela: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Colombia welcome Venezuela to Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla on Thursday, September 7, on Matchday 1 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

This is a huge game for both teams, who aim to turn things around after failing to qualify for Qatar 2022 last year. Los Cafeteros go into this clash as favorites, but La Vinotinto likes their chances to pull off a shock.

Colombia are starting a new process under Nestor Lorenzo hoping to leave behind their struggles. Venezuela, on the other hand, rely on Fernando Batista as Nestor Pekerman shockingly left his post in March.

Colombia vs Venezuela: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8 PM

Australia: 9 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 5 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 1 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 8 PM

Canada: 7 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 1 AM (Friday)

Denmark: 1 AM (Friday)

Egypt: 2 AM (Friday)

France: 1 AM (Friday)

Germany: 1 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 11 PM

Greece: 2 AM (Friday)

India: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 7 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 12 AM (Friday)

Israel: 2 AM (Friday)

Italy: 1 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 6 PM

Kenya: 2 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 7 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 5 PM

Morocco: 12 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 1 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 11 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 12 AM (Friday)

Norway: 1 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 7 AM (Friday)

Poland: 1 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 12 AM (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 2 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 1 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 7 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 1 AM (Friday)

Spain: 1 AM (Friday)

Sweden: 1 AM (Friday)

Switzerland: 1 AM (Friday)

UAE: 3 AM (Friday)

UK: 12 AM (Friday)

United States: 7 PM (ET)

How to Watch Colombia vs Venezuela in your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 2

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Colombia: Caracol Play, Deportes RCN En Vivo, Caracol TV, RCN Television

Israel: Sport 3

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Venezuela: Venevision, SimpleTV

United States: Fanatiz (PPV)

* Fanatiz has exclusive rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.