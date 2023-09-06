Argentina vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Qatar 2022 ended exactly how Lionel Messi and Argentina had imagined for so long, but now it’s time to turn the page. On Thursday, September 7, La Albiceleste begin the road to another World Cup when they welcome Ecuador to Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

This will be the first official test for the reigning world champions since tasting the ultimate glory in December. Lionel Scaloni called up most of the players that went to Qatar, though he already started to call up new faces with his sights set in 2026.

Since the next World Cup will expand to 48 teams, Argentina and company should have no problem to qualify. However, Messi and company need to start strongly against a promising opponent like La Tri.

Argentina vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 10 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 2 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 8 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 2 AM (Friday)

Denmark: 2 AM (Friday)

Egypt: 3 AM (Friday)

France: 2 AM (Friday)

Germany: 2 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Friday)

Greece: 3 AM (Friday)

India: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 1 AM (Friday)

Israel: 3 AM (Friday)

Italy: 2 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Morocco: 1 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 2 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 12 PM (Friday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Friday)

Norway: 2 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 8 AM (Friday)

Poland: 2 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 1 AM (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 2 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Friday)

Spain: 2 AM (Friday)

Sweden: 2 AM (Friday)

Switzerland: 2 AM (Friday)

UAE: 4 AM (Friday)

UK: 1 AM (Friday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

How to Watch Argentina vs Ecuador in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Ecuador: TyC Sports Internacional, Canal del Futbol

International: Pluto TV

Israel: Sport 4

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, TyC Sports Internacional

Russia: Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru, Match TV

Serbia : Arena Sport 2P

* There’s no official broadcast for this match in the United States, but an option for those who want to watch the game in the US is to use Atlas VPN and select one of the aforementioned countries where the game will be broadcast.