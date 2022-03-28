Poland and Sweden clash in the finals of the European 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs for a place in Qatar 2022. Check out here the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

A Qatar 2022 berth will be up for grabs when Poland and Sweden clash in the finals of the European 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs. Here, take a look at the match preview, which includes the predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this exciting game in the US.

Robert Lewandowski and company have received a bye to this game as Russia were banned from all competitions following the Ukraine invasion. Will they get the job done and qualify for the next FIFA World Cup?

Meanwhile, Sweden will try to build on their hard-fought win over the Czech Republic last week, when Robin Quaison gave his side the edge in extra time. Janne Andersson's men are just one step away from qualifying for their second consecutive World Cup.

Poland vs Sweden: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Silesian Stadium, Chorzow

Poland vs Sweden: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Poland vs Sweden: Storylines

Poland have made it to the UEFA playoffs after finishing second of group I with 20 points (W6 D2 L2) and were given a bye to the final as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now, they want to qualify for their ninth World Cup.

On the other hand, Sweden concluded the group stage in second place of group B with 15 points, four shy of Spain. After taking part in Russia 2018, the Swedish side can make it consecutive appearances and play in this tournament for the 13th time.

How to watch or live stream Poland vs Sweden in the US

The game to be played between Poland and Sweden in the finals of the European 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs will be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ and PrendeTV.

Poland vs Sweden: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions. BetMGM sees Poland as slight favorites with +135 odds, while Sweden have +230 and a draw would result in a +195 payout.

BetMGM Poland +135 Tie +195 Sweden +230

* Odds via BetMGM.