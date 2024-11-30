NFL imposes big fine on Browns' key player for controversial action vs Mike Tomlin's Steelers

The Cleveland Browns‘ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season left behind a controversial play that resulted in a significant fine. Mike Tomlin‘s team received no penalties.

Wide receiver George Pickens is known for his confrontational style, and in some cases he has been punished for it. In this case, the Steelers player was involved in the action and was the target of an unsportsmanlike conduct, although he sent strong statements to the Browns after the game.

Every Saturday, the National Football League announces the players suspended and fined for unsportsmanlike or violent actions during the previous week. The Browns are one of the franchises fined by the tournament organization, which always keeps a close eye on every detail in the games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which Browns player was fined for an action against the Steelers?

The Cleveland Browns player fined after the game against Tomlin’s Steelers was none other than safety Grant Delpit, who was fined $11,255 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting and grabbing Pickens’ mouthguard.

Advertisement

Grant Delpit of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

How did Pickens react after the Browns game?

True to form, Pickens stirred up controversy with his comments following the Steelers’ stunning 19-24 loss on a snowy night in Cleveland. The receiver for Mike Tomlin’s team highlighted the weather conditions that he felt led to the Browns’ victory.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers get a clear message from QB Russell Wilson ahead of game vs Bengals

“We have to keep working hard. Like I said, the weather played a big part in today’s game. I don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good team. I think the weather conditions saved them today,” Pickens said after the Steelers’ loss.