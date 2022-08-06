Portland Timbers play against FC Dallas at Providence Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 24. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Portland Timbers are ready to face FC Dallas, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 24 game will take place at Providence Park on August 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team do not want to waste any opportunity to win. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Portland Timbers are in the 8th spot of the standings and they know that each victory is important to climb positions in the table. The last few weeks were good for them but with only two wins and three draws the team wasted a couple of chances to win three points.

FC Dallas know that the home team will defend their territory mercilessly and it is very unlikely that this game will be 'easy' for the 4th best team in the Western Conference, FC Dallas with a record of 9-8-7 overall and a recent loss against Seattle.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas: Storylines

The last time the Portland Timbers lost a game was May 28 against Inter Miami in what was a three-week losing streak. After that humiliating loss against one of the worst teams in the league they won four games and drew another five to seal one of the longest winning streaks currently in the 2022 MLS season.

FC Dallas lost a recent game against Seattle Sounders on the road 0-1, their away from home record is negative at 3-5-4. But before that loss they had a winning streak of two wins and a draw. FC Dallas are among the teams fighting to keep their spots this week.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are KTXA Dallas, ESPN+, fcdallas.com, Fox 12 Plus.

Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas: Predictions And Odds

Portland Timbers are favorites to win at home with 2.10 odds that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know the visitors are in a postseason spot and they want to win this game. FC Dallas are underdogs with 3.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Portland Timbers 2.10.

BetMGM Portland Timbers 2.10 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 FC Dallas 3.20

* Odds via BetMGM.