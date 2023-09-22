Porto and Gil Vicente will face each other this Saturday, September 23 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The battle for the top positions in the Primeira Liga has become more intriguing than ever. Five teams, including three current leaders of the tournament, are vying for the coveted first place. Among these three leaders (the other two being Sporting Lisboa and Boavista), Porto are one, currently with 13 points, followed closely by Benfica with 12 points and Famalicao with 11.
Clearly, the competition is extremely tight, and a defeat could potentially push a team further away from the top spots. This is why Porto, who have recently excelled in the Champions League, will be striving to secure all 3 points against Gil Vicente, who have amassed 6 points thus far and are eager to narrow the gap with the league leaders.
Porto vs Gil Vicente: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 5:30 AM (September 24)
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (September 24)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Porto vs Gil Vicente: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: ESPN4, RTPi, Star+
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
France: RTPi
Germany: DAZN, RTPi, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: RTP Africa, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: SportKlub 2 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra, RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: RTPi