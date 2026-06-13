Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Maurice Revello tournament final on June 13, 2026

Portugal U20 take on Tunisia U23 at the Stade de Bon-Rencontre in the final game of the 2026 Maurice Revello tournament. The final of the traditional French youth tournament will be played between two rivals who promise a great spectacle. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23 Tournament 2026 Maurice Revello Date Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream FOX One, Fubo

How to watch Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23 in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can follow every moment of this highly anticipated clash on FOX Deportes through its live TV broadcast.

Streaming coverage will also be available on FOX One and Fubo, giving viewers multiple ways to watch the action unfold. With plenty at stake, this is one matchup fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23 for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can stream this highly anticipated contest live on Fubo, which is currently offering a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

With nationwide coverage, fans can watch every key moment, crucial play, and game-changing sequence from the opening whistle through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Maurice Revello Tournament is ready for its championship match as Portugal U20 and Tunisia U23 square off for the title. Portugal earned their place in the final with an unbeaten group-stage run, collecting three wins and a draw for 10 points.

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Tunisia advanced after edging DR Congo on goal difference following a seven-point finish. With a trophy at stake and two talented young squads on display, this final promises to be an exciting contest.

Fans wave a Tunisian flag – Julian Finney/Getty Images

Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23: Predicted Lineups

Portugal U20 (4-2-3-1): João Afonso; José Silva, Jónatas Noro, José Sampaio, Miguel Alves; Mathys De Carvalho, Afonso Assis Cunha Almeida, Tiago Freitas, Flávio Gonçalves; João Rego, Mauro Couto.

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Tunisia U23 (4-2-3-1): Anas Khardani, Rayan Boukadida, Josef Taieb, Mohamed Amine Allela, Youssef Herch, Dhirar Brik, Amenallah Meherzi, Mohamed Sadok Mahmoud, Louay Trayi, Omar Ben Ali, Walid Dhouib.

What time is the Portugal U20 vs Tunisia U23 match?

The match kicks off today, June 13, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM