Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed: Lionel Messi among nominees for best goal of the 2026 World Cup

The nominees for the best goal of the 2026 World Cup have been revealed, with Lionel Messi among them, but not Cristiano Ronaldo.

Argentina were left with a bittersweet feeling after failing to win the title against Spain, and now it will be time to regroup and start over. Lionel Messi, who could return to the team for upcoming matches, is among the nominees for the best goal of the 2026 World Cup, a recognition that Cristiano Ronaldo did not receive with Portugal.

According to FIFA’s official website, users have until July 27 to choose the best goal of this edition of the tournament. The list was narrowed down to 12 candidates, among whom is the Argentine No. 10.

On June 16 at Kansas City Stadium, Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with an exquisite long-range strike. Luca Zidane, Algeria’s goalkeeper, was unable to stop the shot, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead.

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Another Argentine goal also appears among the nominees. The match against Switzerland seemed to be completely closed; however, a shot into the top corner by Julian Alvarez in overtime paved the way for La Albiceleste to seal the victory and secure their place in the semifinals.

The nominees for the Best Goal of the World Cup

From stunning long-range strikes outside the box to individual efforts inside the penalty area, these are the 12 goals nominated by FIFA:

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Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), vs Qatar (1-0)

Julian Alvarez (Argentina), vs Switzerland (2-1)

Jude Bellingham (England), vs France (4-6)

Sidny Lopes Cabral (Cabo Verde), vs Argentina (2-2)

Erling Haaland (Norway), vs Brazil (2-0)

Wilson Isidor (Haiti), vs Morocco (2-1)

Elijah Just (New Zealand), vs IR Iran (1-0)

Daizen Maeda (Japan), vs Sweden (1-0)

Kylian Mbappe (France), vs Senegal (3-1)

Lionel Messi (Argentina), vs Algeria (1-0)

Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan), vs DR Congo (1-0)

Ferran Torres (Spain), vs Argentina (1-0)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup goals

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from the national team once this tournament concluded, meaning he will not be with Portugal at the 2030 World Cup. The extraordinary forward finished his participation with three goals, two in the group stage and one in the knockout stage.

His first two goals came in the match against Uzbekistan. The last one, from the penalty spot, came in the game against Croatia, and it helped his team reach the Round of 16.