What is the largest comeback victory in FIFA World Cup history?

Only two teams in FIFA World Cup history have ever achieved the ultimate escape act: overcoming a staggering three-goal deficit to win. Both legendary turnarounds occurred during high-stakes quarterfinals, cementing their places in soccer folklore.

The record for the largest comeback victory in FIFA World Cup history is a three-goal deficit, a legendary feat achieved by only two teams in the tournament’s history. This rare milestone is shared by Austria (1954) and Portugal (1966), both of whom overcame massive early margins during the high-pressure environment of the quarterfinals.

The first instance occurred during the 1954 quarterfinal, famously dubbed “The Heat Battle of Lausanne.” The host nation, Switzerland, stunned Austria by racing to a 3-0 lead within the first 19 minutes. In an unbelievable response, Austria unleashed a ferocious counter-attack, scoring five goals in just 15 minutes to flip the match and ultimately triumph 7-5, a classic that has been relegated to second place in the highest-scoring games list in World Cup history.

Twelve years later, Portugal matched the record during the 1966 quarterfinals against surprise giant-killers North Korea. The North Koreans shocked the crowd at Goodison Park by sweeping into a 3-0 lead in under 25 minutes. However, the legendary Eusebio single-handedly rescued Portugal, putting on an absolute masterclass by scoring four consecutive goals to spark a stunning 5-3 victory.

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France couldn’t make history in the 2026 World Cup

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place game, France faced off against England in a high-stakes clash. During the first half, the Three Lions put on a clinical display, scoring four goals while conceding none. This dominant performance came despite England fielding a heavily rotated lineup, leaving world-class forwards like Harry Kane on the bench as backup options.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France.

While many spectators already assumed England had secured their spot on the podium as bronze medal winners, France mounted a stunning second-half response. Waking up quickly after the interval, Les Bleus fired back with three unanswered goals—fueled by a clinical Kylian Mbappe brace and a sharp finish by Bradley Barcola. The unexpected onslaught completely shifted the momentum, leading fans worldwide to believe a legendary comeback was genuinely possible.

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However, just as France seemed poised to equalize, right-back Malo Gusto conceded a devastating penalty that Bukayo Saka effortlessly converted to complete his magnificent hat-trick. Ousmane Dembele subsequently found the back of the net to pull Les Bleus back within one at 5-4, but it ultimately proved too late. A final stoppage-time goal by Jude Bellingham mathematically shattered French dreams, put the game to bed, and sealed a chaotic 6-4 victory for England.