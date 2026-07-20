Portugal’s potential starting XI without Cristiano Ronaldo in 2030 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he will no longer represent Portugal in World Cups, and many are beginning to wonder who could be his replacement in 2030.

Cristiano Ronaldo burst into tears after the elimination at the hands of Spain in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which brought an end to his career with the Portugal national team at the tournament level. “Yes, it was my last World Cup,” he revealed after the match. Looking ahead to 2030, the question now is how this team could line up without him as a starter.

Jorge Jesus was appointed as Roberto Martinez’s replacement as the manager, and when asked about Ronaldo’s role with the national team, the new coach made it clear that CR7 will never be a problem for Portugal.

However, the Al-Nassr forward appears to have a clear vision for his future, opening the door for other players to succeed him in his position. Will this team change its tactics and formation? Will a new leader emerge? What will happen with the iconic No. 7 jersey?

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Portugal’s potential lineup without Ronaldo

In their latest World Cup appearance, Portugal’s attack featured Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto, and Joao Felix, supported by other offensive players such as Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves. Looking ahead to a hypothetical 2030 scenario, with many of these players potentially still part of the squad, this could be a potential lineup for this team without Ronaldo in the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and players of Portugal

Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos or Rafael Leao.

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It is important to highlight that the squad Portugal took to the World Cup was a young one, with many players under the age of 30. Consequently, barring any unforeseen circumstances, it is highly likely that the vast majority of them could still be representing their country in 2030.

Portugal’s forwards called up for the 2026 World Cup

Roberto Martinez looked for a mix of experience and youth in Portugal’s attack. However, everything revolved around the figure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not have his best performance at the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Goncalo Ramos

Joao Felix

Francisco Trincao

Rafael Leao

Pedro Neto

Goncalo Guedes

Francisco Conceicao

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Perhaps due to age and experience, there are several names that could take over the role in four years. Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, and Rafael Leao are likely among the players under greater consideration, although the natural candidate to replace CR7 could be Goncalo Ramos as Portugal’s new center forward.

Rafael Leao #17 of Portugal

Ronaldo’s greatest achievement with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo reached the pinnacle of his international career when he led Portugal to a historic victory at Euro 2016, securing the country’s first-ever major trophy. Despite suffering an early injury in the final against France, his passionate leadership from the sidelines inspired his teammates to a dramatic 1-0 win in extra time. Recently, Ronaldo celebrated the anniversary of this achievement with fond memories of a moment that cemented his legendary status in world soccer.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the Henri Delaunay trophy after his side win 1-0 against France.

What does the future hold for the number 7 jersey?

Although rumors circulated that the number 7 shirt would no longer be used by the Portugal national team, the truth is that there has been no official announcement regarding the matter. Therefore, everything points to it remaining in use, naturally by another player.

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When and where will the 2030 World Cup be played?

The 2030 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June to July 2030. The tournament’s primary co-hosts are Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, where the majority of matches will take place.

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However, to mark the centenary of the inaugural 1930 World Cup, three special opening matches will be held in South America across Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay before the competition moves to Europe and North Africa.