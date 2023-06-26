Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Portugal U21 will play against Belgium U21 this Tuesday, June 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21 online in the US on Paramount +]

The final match of Group A in the Euro U21 promises to be highly thrilling. All four teams enter the last game of the group stage with chances of qualifying or facing elimination, setting the stage for an intense and highly competitive match between two teams vying for a spot in the next round.

Portugal U21 face a challenging situation, having only accumulated 1 point and depending on other results. They must secure a victory in their final match and await the outcome of the Georgia U21 vs Netherlands U21 game. On the other hand, Belgium U21 have a seemingly simpler path. A victory would guarantee their advancement to the quarterfinals. However, a draw would leave them dependent on the result of the Dutch match.

Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Portugal U21 vs Belgium U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ProSieben Maxx, ran.de

Greece: ERT 3

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Canvas

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, TRT Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network.