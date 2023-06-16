Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Portugal will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina this Saturday, June 17 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Without a doubt, it is the most momentous game that Matchday 3 of Group J will have, not only because the main candidates to get the leadership, but also because these two teams are one of the strongest in the group.

Portugal is a team that has gradually undergone renewal. In the previous World Cup, young talents emerged, gradually taking the place of veteran stars like Cristiano Ronaldo. They aspire to maintain their high level, and now they face a challenging match against Bosnia, who understand the significance of securing at least one point against the toughest opponents in the group.

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 18)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 18)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 18)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 18)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 18)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Bosnia-Herzegovina: BHT 1, Arena Sport 2P, Moja TV

Brazil: Globo channels, SporTV 3, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sony Ten 1, JioTV, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: HUB Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, Maximum 360

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF two, DAZN, RSI La 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra

USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+.