Portugal will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina this Saturday, June 17 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Without a doubt, it is the most momentous game that Matchday 3 of Group J will have, not only because the main candidates to get the leadership, but also because these two teams are one of the strongest in the group.
Portugal is a team that has gradually undergone renewal. In the previous World Cup, young talents emerged, gradually taking the place of veteran stars like Cristiano Ronaldo. They aspire to maintain their high level, and now they face a challenging match against Bosnia, who understand the significance of securing at least one point against the toughest opponents in the group.
Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 18)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 18)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
Iceland: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 18)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 18)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 18)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Bosnia-Herzegovina: BHT 1, Arena Sport 2P, Moja TV
Brazil: Globo channels, SporTV 3, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sony Ten 1, JioTV, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: HUB Sports 2
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, Maximum 360
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF two, DAZN, RSI La 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Xtra
USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+.