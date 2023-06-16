Belgium vs Austria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Austria will visit Belgium this Saturday, June 17 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is one of the most difficult groups in these Euro Qualifiers, as there are at least three teams that are contenders to secure the top two positions and qualify for UEFA’s most important continental tournament of national teams.

On one hand, it will be Belgium, who just suffered a loss in the previous World Cup and gave the impression that the team needs to be rebuilt and give place for young talents. Austria is also an emerging team and the current leaders of Group F, striving to continue their improvement both individually and as a team.

Belgium vs Austria: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 18)

Austria: 8:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 18)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 18)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 18)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 18)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Belgium vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: VTM, The One

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sports club 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: JioTV, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 2

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Sports

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 3

Italy: 20, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 3P, Sportklub 6 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: VIX+.