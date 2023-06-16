Austria will visit Belgium this Saturday, June 17 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is one of the most difficult groups in these Euro Qualifiers, as there are at least three teams that are contenders to secure the top two positions and qualify for UEFA’s most important continental tournament of national teams.
On one hand, it will be Belgium, who just suffered a loss in the previous World Cup and gave the impression that the team needs to be rebuilt and give place for young talents. Austria is also an emerging team and the current leaders of Group F, striving to continue their improvement both individually and as a team.
Belgium vs Austria: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 18)
Austria: 8:45 PM
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 18)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 18)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 18)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 18)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Belgium vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: VTM, The One
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sports club 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: JioTV, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 2
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Sports
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 1, Sport 3
Italy: 20, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P, Arena Sport 3P, Sportklub 6 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
USA: VIX+.