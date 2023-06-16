Iceland vs Slovakia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Iceland will receive Slovakia this Saturday, June 17 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Iceland vs Slovakia online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a crucial match in a group where there are at least four teams vying for the top two spots and qualification for the upcoming Euro 2024. These two teams, together with Portugal (the top contender) and Bosnia and Herzegovina, are the ones expected to compete for those positions, although Luxembourg could potentially surprise any of these opponents.

On the Slovak side, they currently sit in second place with 4 points, having secured a vital victory against Bosnia, direct rivals in the battle for the second spot (assuming Portugal is likely to secure the first place). Their upcoming opponents will be Iceland, another team contending for the second position. Currently, the nordics have 3 points following their win against Liechtenstein.

Iceland vs Slovakia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 18)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 18)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Czech Republic: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Faroe Islands: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Iceland: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 18)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 18)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 18)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Slovakia: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Iceland vs Slovakia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sport club 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Nova Sports 4

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 8, Sportklub 7, Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Slovakia: RTVS Sport

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, VIX+, FOX Sports App.