Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Faroe Islands will play against Czech Republic this Saturday, June 17 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Czech Republic is one of the main candidates, together with Poland, to secure a top-two position in Group E. However, their second match against Moldova, which was expected to be an easy game, turned out to be quite challenging. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, which was of little benefit to the Czechs.

Now, they will aim to recover from this negative result against an apparently weaker team. The Faroe Islands have shown significant improvement in recent years, although their performance can be inconsistent. They have the ability to trouble stronger opponents in some matches, while in others, they offer little resistance. It will be interesting to see which version of the Faroe Islands‘ team shows up in this home game.

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 18)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 18)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Czech Republic: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Faroe Islands: 7:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 18)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 18)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 18)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 18)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Czech Republic: CT Sport

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Faroe Islands: TV2 Play Denmark, KvF

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports News

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+.