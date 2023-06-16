Faroe Islands will play against Czech Republic this Saturday, June 17 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic online free in the US on Fubo]
The Czech Republic is one of the main candidates, together with Poland, to secure a top-two position in Group E. However, their second match against Moldova, which was expected to be an easy game, turned out to be quite challenging. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, which was of little benefit to the Czechs.
Now, they will aim to recover from this negative result against an apparently weaker team. The Faroe Islands have shown significant improvement in recent years, although their performance can be inconsistent. They have the ability to trouble stronger opponents in some matches, while in others, they offer little resistance. It will be interesting to see which version of the Faroe Islands‘ team shows up in this home game.
Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 18)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 18)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Czech Republic: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Faroe Islands: 7:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 18)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (June 18)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (June 18)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (June 18)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Czech Republic: CT Sport
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Faroe Islands: TV2 Play Denmark, KvF
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports News
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV2Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+.