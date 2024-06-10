Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face Ireland in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Portugal vs Ireland: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo will face off against Ireland in a 2024 international friendly match. This comprehensive preview includes details about the venue and various viewing options to suit your preferences, whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

An interesting duel is set to occur between these two rivals, each with different goals. With many expecting this Euro to be Cristiano Ronaldo‘s farewell to the national team, Portugal aim to maximize the impact of their star player. This match will serve as an essential part of their preparation, allowing them to fine-tune their strategies and boost their confidence.

On the other hand, Ireland will seize this opportunity to compete against one of Europe’s top teams. They aim to build rhythm and gain valuable experience for future matches. Playing against a strong opponent like Portugal provides a crucial test for Ireland, helping them to assess and improve their performance ahead of upcoming competitions.

Portugal vs Ireland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 12)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 12)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 12)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics – IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Portugal vs Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Ireland: RTE Player, Premier Sports Player, RTE 2, Premier Sports 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1, Channel 11

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, FOX Sports