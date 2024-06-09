Portugal will face Ireland in what will a 2024 International friendly match. Here, you can check out the possible lineups for this interesting game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face off against Ireland in a 2024 international friendly match. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, offering a glimpse into the formations and players likely to take the field in this intriguing encounter.

[Watch Portugal vs Ireland live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

With their sights set on Euro 2024, which is fast approaching, Portugal are preparing their team with the aim of proving themselves as one of the main contenders. This tournament is especially significant as it may be one of the last for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now 39 years old.

Many expect that this Euro will mark his farewell to the national team, so Portugal will seek to make the most of their star player. Their rivals will be Ireland, who will take this opportunity to play against one of the best teams in Europe, aiming to build rhythm and experience for future matches.

Portugal probable lineup

Portugal aim to enter Euro 2024 in the best possible form. As this could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last major tournament, they will strive to make the most of their star player.

Portugal possible lineup: Costa; Cancelo, A Silva, Dias, Dalot; Fernandes, Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota.

Ireland probable lineup

Ireland have a great chance to face one of the best in Europe and will seek to put in a good performance.

Ireland possible lineup: Kelleher; Coleman, Duffy, D O’Shea; Doherty, Smallbone, Cullen, Brady; Azaz, Idah, Szmodics.