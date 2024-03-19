Portugal are keen on optimizing their preparation for the upcoming Euro 2024, and as part of this effort, they will clash with Sweden, a team in the midst of rejuvenation, in a 2024 international friendly. This preview will explore the likely starting lineups for both squads, underlining the anticipated intensity and competitiveness of the match, which may prove to be tighter than initially thought.

This friendly marks a period of transition for two teams aiming for rejuvenation. With Cristiano Ronaldo‘s age making his participation in the next World Cup unlikely, Portugal are at a juncture where renewal is imperative. The emergence of young talents, such as Gonzalo Ramos, signals a promising future, yet it’s crucial for them to begin making their mark.

For Sweden, the time since the 2018 World Cup in Russia have been filled with setbacks. Facing a European heavyweight in this friendly offers a valuable opportunity to shape their starting XI for upcoming competitions, setting the stage for a much-needed turnaround.

Portugal probable lineup

Led once again by Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal prepare for the next Euro 2024 with this international friendly.

Portugal possible lineup: Costa; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Fernandes, Palhinha, J. Neves; Bernardo, Ramos, Leao.

Sweden probable lineup

Sweden want to start a process that allows them to dream of returning to the World Cup.

Sweden possible lineup: Olsen; Holm, Hien, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Cajuste, Larsson, Forsburg; Kulusevski, Gyokeres, Isak.