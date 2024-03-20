Portugal vs Sweden: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 21, 2024

Portugal, seeking to make a profound renewal in their squads, will face Sweden (another team that needs to be renewed) in this 2024 international friendly. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.

[Watch Portugal vs Sweden FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match features two teams that are both seeking to significantly rejuvenate their rosters. Portugal, for many years, was spearheaded by the incredible Cristiano Ronaldo, who guided the team to some of the greatest achievements in its history. However, given Ronaldo’s advancing age, it’s nearly certain he won’t participate in the next World Cup.

This reality necessitates a shift towards integrating younger talents into Portugal’s lineup. Sweden, on the other hand, has faced a series of disappointments since the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It’s evident they need to make adjustments, and challenging formidable opponents like Portugal could be the perfect opportunity for them to test and refine their squad.

Portugal vs Sweden: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Sweden: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN Star+

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1, Nitro, RTL+

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP 1, Sport TV, Multiscreen RTP, Play Channel 11

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football MáXimo 360

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus