Erik ten Hag is not going through the best of times at Manchester United. The Dutchman did a decent job last season, but the Red Devils have taken many steps back this term.

With six losses in 10 games across all competitions, pressure is starting to mount on the Dutch manager. United are 10th in the Premier League, while they find themselves bottom of Group A in the UEFA Champions League.

This situation has taken many by surprise, since the club seemed to be in the right direction with ten Hag. Apart from improving the team last term, the 53-year-old brought the best out of certain players.

Marcus Rashford’s market value rises €20m in one year under ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has revitalized his career with ten Hag in charge. The Englishman got more playing time under the Dutchman, and he paid back the manager’s confidence with goals.

Ten Hag’s impact on the young striker has been reflected on Transfermarkt. Before the former Ajax coach took over at United, Rashford was worth €60 million (June 2022).

Flash-forward to June 2023, the 25-year-old’s market value rose to €80 million. The England international, however, has only one goal this season, so he has plenty of work to do.

How many goals did Rashford score in the 2022-23 season?

In Erik ten Hag’s first season at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford recorded an impressive 30 goals in 56 games across all competitions.