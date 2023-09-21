Manchester United are without any doubt one of the most emblematic, popular, and successful clubs not only in England, but in the entire world. However, it’s been a while since they last won relevant trophies.

The Red Devils made several moves to try and get back to glory days in recent years, but they haven’t paid off so far. The last time they won a Premier League title, Sir Alex Ferguson was still at the helm.

This season, the club is not even playing in the UEFA Champions League, a competition they haven’t won since 2008. Meanwhile, players for whom they invested a lot are losing value at the club.

Jadon Sancho’s market value plummets after two years at Man United

According to Transfermarkt, Jadon Sancho’s market value dropped by $48 million since he joined Manchester United. The Englishman was worth $96m in October 2021, while the latest update in June 2023 says his value is $48m.

Back in the day, Sancho was one of the most promising players in Europe. That’s why United’s decision to fork out $90m to get the winger from Borussia Dortmund looked like a smart choice.

Two years later, the Red Devils seem to regret it. Sancho, 23, is no longer the young promise he was in the Bundesliga, and there are other players above the pecking order for Erik ten Hag.

How many goals has Jadon Sancho scored for Man United?

Jadon Sancho has 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for Manchester United.