The Premier League‘s use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology was welcomed with widespread enthusiasm. The system’s backers felt it would guarantee a level playing field and rid the beautiful game of crucial officiating mistakes.

Since its introduction, however, VAR has been the subject of heated controversy, with many wondering whether or not it improves the quality of the game for fans and whether or not it disrupts the natural flow of play. While it has helped eliminate certain mistakes and clarify important calls, it is not without its own set of difficulties.

The constant annoyance and distraction that controversial calls, delays, and subjective interpretations bring is a constant problem in sports nowadays. To guarantee that VAR improves the sport without changing what makes it great, it is essential to find a happy medium between technology and the human aspect.

What kind of VAR change will Premier League officials implement?

With the latest developments in the VAR deployment, the perception of an official’s performance by fans is going to undergo a dramatic shift. In response to persistent requests from supporters, the Premier League will test out allowing fans to overhear the referee’s and VAR officials’ exchanges during Liverpool’s away match against Leicester.

The Times reports that on Monday, when the Foxes host the Reds, the public will be privy to the first airing of talk between VAR officials and referees since the implementation of the system, with analysis provided by the former referee and current PGMOL head Howard Webb.

Webb called a ‘crisis meeting’ in February following difficult periods in Chelsea’s visit to West Ham, Arsenal’s match with Brentford, and Crystal Palace’s tie with Brighton, all of which included the use of video assistant referees. The Professional Game Match Officials Board boss is generally considered to have advocated for this trial because he wants to raise the level of officiating in his present position.

He will be joining ex-Premier League players Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville at Sky Sports. Through video and audio from the 2022-23 season, he will walk viewers through a number of high-profile calls made by officials and explain his reasoning for making those rulings.