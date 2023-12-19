PSG’s third goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier and his wife Chloe and two children had to witness a group of assailants enter their family home in Northern France and hold them captive at knife point.

At around 2 AM, Letellier and his wife Chloe were woken up after a security alarm in the house was set off. The bandits were already inside the premises of the house, when they panicked as police arrived at the scene.

In an effort to get more items to steal they pointed a knife at Letellier, his wife and their two children, with one attacker hitting Chloe in the face.

Alexandre Letellier attacked

The police would arrive as the bandits were stealing money and jewelry, and three of the robbers were arrested as a police officer suffered a knee injury trying to take down the muggers.

One intruder is currently on the run, but police are looking into who that person might be and where to detain the assailant.

Alexandre Letellier profile

Alexandre Letellier is 33 years old and has played only 2 games at PSG since arriving as a third goalkeeper in 2020. He began his career at PSG’s youth academies before having stints in various clubs such as Angers, Young Boys, Troyes, and Orléans.