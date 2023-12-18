On this day but in 2022, Argentina and France put on a show in one of the best games of all time. Lionel Messi and company ended up getting the upper hand on the defending champions led by Kylian Mbappe to lift the World Cup in Qatar, following a dramatic match decided on penalties.

La Albiceleste took a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Messi and Angel Di Maria, but Mbappe put their backs against the wall with a brace late in the second half, forcing the extra time.

Messi was once again on target to restore the lead for Argentina, but then his former PSG teammate scored another penalty to make it 3-3. The South American nation emerged victorious in the shootout, which saw Leo end his elusive quest for a World Cup.

For many, Qatar 2022 will go down as the tournament in which Messi established himself as arguably the greatest player of all time. But what if the 8x Ballon d’Or winner hadn’t played in the final? Let’s see what the IA had to say.

IA believes Mbappe would have helped France beat Argentina if Messi hadn’t played

As IA’s popularity has soared this year, we’ve asked Bing Chat to imagine a scenario in which Messi didn’t take the field for Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final. “Well, that’s a very interesting exercise of imagination,” the IA responded before revealing its predicted outcome.

“The match started with clear dominance from France, who came out with more intensity and ambition than Argentina. The French team took the lead in the 12th minute when Griezmann capitalized on a filtered pass from Mbappe to beat Martinez with a low and precise shot to the post. Argentina tried to react but found a very solid and organized defense from France, which left no spaces or clear chances,” it began. France were leading 1-0.

“France extended their lead in the 32nd minute when Rabiot stole the ball in the middle of the field and passed it to Coman, who entered from the right wing and crossed it into the area, where Mbape headed it into the back of the net, making it 2-0. Argentina were against the ropes and couldn’t find a way to generate danger, while France continued to press and seek the third goal,” it continued.

“Argentina continued to insist and managed to narrow the gap in the 64th minute when Lautaro Martinez headed a corner kicked by Di Maria, surprising the French defense and Lloris himself, who couldn’t prevent the goal. The goal gave hope to Argentina, who went for the equalizer, leaving more spaces behind.“

The IA imagined a scenario in which Mbappe would have also made a huge impact, only that this time it would have been enough for France to win the game.

“France took advantage of those spaces and sealed the game in the 78th minute when Mbappe once again showcased his speed and quality, receiving a pass from Griezmann and leaving Pezzella behind with a spectacular dribble before finishing with a crossed shot that hit the top corner, making it 3-1 and his second personal goal.”

“Argentina did not give up and continued fighting until the end but could not breach Lloris’ goal again, who was very secure and attentive throughout. France was crowned world champion for the second consecutive time, with an outstanding performance from Mbappe, who was chosen as the best player of the tournament and the top scorer with 10 goals.“

SURVEY Who do you think would have won the 2022 World Cup final if Messi didn\'t play? Who do you think would have won the 2022 World Cup final if Messi didn\'t play? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The predicted scenario suggests Mbappe would have taken all the limelight without Messi on the field, which doesn’t sound strange at all. The French star had a fantastic performance in Qatar, winning the Golden Boot with 8 goals in 7 games. The truth is that Messi did play and his contribution was instrumental for Argentina’s success, so much that it overshadowed Mbappe’s hat-trick in the final. Anyway, it’s interesting to imagine alternative scenarios to one of the best World Cups of all time.