Christophe Galtier is currently the head coach of Al-Duhail SC in the Qatar league; he has been there since October after his uneventful stint as PSG manager, where he was only able to win two domestic cups.

Before that for the 2021/22 season Galtier was the manager of Nice, where he managed a record of 23-12-8, finishing fifth and eventually being replaced by Lucien Favre. It all seemed so normal, a manager leaving one club to manage PSG, but it wasn’t.

According to L’Equipe, details of the police interviews conducted on the players who were a part of the Nice squad during that time reveal some damning statements made by their manager as trail is set to begin in December.

Christophe Galtier’s alleged racist remarks at Nice

The discrimination and mental harassment trial is set to take place in 10 days, and some of the statements that have been reportedly made by Christophe Galtier may ensure that he never works in football again.

According to the report, Galtier told the club president that “I don’t want any more Blacks or Arabs in our team”. During a match with St Étienne, he called two black players “King Kong”.

Maybe the most damning claim of Galtier’s reign as Nice manager was that he tried to convince Muslim players to not fast during Ramadan, and was quoted as saying that he did not want “another Muslim player… We have enough of them”, it is also reported that Galtier said “the worst are the Algerians” in regard to foreign players on the squad.

Galtier is also accused of forcing the club to sell at least three Muslim players, the 57-year-old manager has emphatically denied all the allegations made against him, he has stated that he never used discriminatory language towards his players and that the accusations are “a vendetta”.