Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to spend significant money to retain Kylian Mbappe at the club since Real Madrid are sure that he will join them this summer. Consequently, the French side are in negotiations to sign his probable successor.

With 17 goals and 13 assists in 27 Ligue 1 games this season, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain has shown himself to be one of the top players in the world, proving that he is already one of the best. After this season, he will be out of contract at the Parc des Princes, and it seemed like a fair conclusion that he would join Real Madrid.

In order to persuade the young star to stay with them for the next two years, PSG are making one more pitch. They are prepared to pay the 23-year-old a net yearly salary of €25 million and pay him a €180 million signing-on fee to keep him at the club, media in Spain claim.

The club will pay his parents, who are also his agents, a commission of €50 million if he signs that deal. Despite that, Mbappe would reportedly rather join the Whites, since it is his "favorite destination", and he is bound to leave France sooner or later.

PSG see Romelu Lukaku as Kylian Mbappe's successor

As speculation about Kylian Mbappe's future grows, PSG have already begun looking for his replacement ahead of the summer transfer window. The Red-and-Blues are in negotiations with Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku over a possible move, according to French outlet But!.

A string of misfortunes have befallen him since his return to Stamford Bridge, and the humbling defeat to Real Madrid just adds to that list. As soon as the Belgian rejoined the blues from reigning Serie A champions Inter last summer, he was immediately being linked with a transfer away, especially after the feud with German manager Thomas Tuchel.

As a result of this dispute, the striker has only started 12 games in the Premier League this season, making 36 appearances altogether, in which he has bagged 12 goals. Because has fallen behind striker Kai Havertz, he has been limited to only two starts, in the FA Cup.

However, Chelsea certainly did not sign the striker for a club-record fee last summer to serve as a backup striker. There is a possibility that the 28-year-old striker may be looking for a new challenge elsewhere. In addition, Leonardo, the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain, is in contact with his agent, Mino Raiola, about a possible switch.