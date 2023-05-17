PSG is starting to think about the future, and the future is now. After a disappointing season that saw PSG eliminated from the Champions League early, issues surrounding Lionel Messi and Neymar, the French club needs a bit of good news.

With reports that both Neymar and Lionel Messi are not returning next season, PSG is starting to feel out targets for next season. Now according to Foot Mercato the club’s top target is Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Not wanting to miss out like they did on Robert Lewandowski, PSG are considering a major offer for the English striker. Here are the details of the meeting of Harry Kane and PSG.

Harry Kane a summer target for PSG

It is reported that Kane met with Luis Campos “recently” to see if there was interest in a move. Kane is on course of trying to tie or break the Premier League scoring record, he also has interest from clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

A move for the England striker would cost in the range of $125 million. Kane and Spurs have been discussing the future, but no decision has been reached if Kane will stay or go.

Kane is currently on a £200,000 a week salary, something that would need to increase tenfold if he is to move to Paris.