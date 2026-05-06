Steelers’ new era with or without Aaron Rodgers doesn’t guarantee Will Howard a roster spot

Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide his future, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could end up making an important decision regarding Will Howard.

As the days go by, Aaron Rodgers’ situation still remains unresolved. With time passing, the Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to consider alternatives, with Will Howard among the candidates to take the reins of the team. However, his level of play could determine his future with the franchise.

“If Howard struggles mightily, then the door is cracked for Rudolph to stick around as the backup. In that scenario, Howard gets cut. That happens all the time to sixth-round picks, particularly when a new coaching staff takes over,” the writer Brian Batko said on Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes player was selected with the 185th overall pick and did not see any playing time or snaps during his rookie season. This could be a key factor when it comes to decision-making in the Steel City.

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Howard is currently sharing depth chart with Mason Rudolph and the recently drafted Drew Allar. Now it remains to be seen what decision Rodgers will ultimately make, and from there, Mike McCarthy will choose his QB1 for the start of the season.

Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers’ numbers kept Howard off the field

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Rodgers delivered a masterclass in 2025 by throwing for 3,845 yards and 26 touchdowns with only 8 interceptions. This high-level consistency, which led the team back to the postseason, meant there was zero opportunity for Howard to see the field.

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However, the future remains a massive talking point in the Steel City, especially as Steelers reportedly set deadline for Aaron Rodgers to decide whether he will return for the 2026 campaign or finally hang up his cleats.

Will Howard #18 and Aaron Rodgers #8.

McCarthy has experience developing young QBs

Mike McCarthy’s reputation as a “quarterback whisperer” provides a significant reason for optimism regarding Will Howard’s future in Pittsburgh. McCarthy’s career is defined by his success in refining the mechanics of young passers, most notably overseeing the early career and peak years of Aaron Rodgers, but also playing a crucial role in the development of Brett Favre as his quarterbacks coach in the 90s.

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More recently, his work in Dallas helped Dak Prescott achieve some of the most efficient passing numbers of his career. This history of maximizing talent through structured offensive systems suggests that Howard is in the right hands to transition from a developmental rookie into a reliable NFL starter.