FIFA decision could affect Argentina’s 2026 World Cup roster building with Gianluca Prestianni facing suspension

FIFA has upheld a UEFA-imposed ban on Gianluca Prestianni, a move that could significantly impact Argentina’s roster building for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA has officially accepted UEFA’s request to extend Gianluca Prestianni’s six-match suspension to a global scale. This decision creates a headache for Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni, as it directly threatens the Benfica forward’s availability for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect,” a FIFA spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, according to The Athletic.

Of the six games mandated by the ban, Prestianni has already served one provisionally during Benfica’s Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Furthermore, three of the remaining five games are “subject to a two-year probationary period” starting from the date of the official ruling.

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This leaves two matches of immediate suspension that Prestianni would likely have to serve during the 2026 World Cup group stage, in case of being called up by Scaloni.

Gianluca Prestianni received a suspension after an altercation with Vinicius Jr. (Getty Images)

Which games could Prestianni miss?

If Scaloni includes Prestianni in the final squad, the forward would be ineligible for Argentina‘s first two matches against Algeria and Austria. The Benfica star would only become available for selection in the final group stage fixture against Jordan, and would remain eligible for the knockout rounds should the defending champions advance.

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FIFA’s decision could significantly impact Scaloni’s squad selection, as he now knows he will be without the forward for the opening two matches. Consequently, the manager may be forced to choose between calling up a replacement who is available from the start or sticking with Prestianni and accepting his absence during the early stages of the tournament.

Prestianni reportedly files appeal with FIFA

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) initially explored whether Prestianni could serve a game of the suspension during the upcoming friendly against Honduras on June 6 in the United States. However, FIFA’s ruling dictates that the ban applies only to official competitive matches.

Reports indicate that Prestianni and his legal team have already filed an appeal with the FIFA Committee, seeking an injunction that would put the suspension on hold and allow him to be fully available for the World Cup.