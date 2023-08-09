Neymar arrived at Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, becoming the most expensive soccer player of all time. Flash-forward to today, and the Brazilian is on the verge of leaving the club on bad terms.

The winger was expected to help the team win a coveted UEFA Champions League trophy, but things haven’t gone to plan. The last few seasons have been particularly tough for Ney, who has been whistled at and criticized by fans.

While his performances have been on decline, it’s Neymar’s behavior off the field what bothered PSG the most lately. Though the No. 10 still has many years under contract, it looks like the club has decided not to count on him anymore.

Report: PSG tell Neymar and other players they’re no longer needed

According to RMC Sport, Neymar has been told by PSG to leave the club. Sporting director Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique reportedly held a meeting with Ney and the other players who are no longer part of their plans to tell them the news.

The French outlet claims Marco Verratti, Hugo Ekitike, Juan Bernat and Renato Sanches were told, along with Neymar that they are “not part of PSG’s project and should find a solution elsewhere.”

If true, this will be a game changer in the market. The transfer window will not close until August 31, so it will be interesting to see if Neymar finds a new home before that date.