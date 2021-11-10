Sergio Ramos was one of the first big signings PSG made in the summer. But four months later, the club is still waiting for him to make his debut, a situation that has reportedly bothered Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

When PSG confirmed his arrival, it seemed like they'd suddenly have one of the mightiest defenses in world soccer. Sergio Ramos called it a time at Real Madrid after 16 successful years last summer aiming to look for more glory in the French capital.

With him, Paris Saint-Germain was bringing in an experienced man who had tasted the continental success that has been so elusive for them over the last few years. However, the first few months of Ramos in France haven't turned out as expected.

The veteran center-back has been unable to play a single minute of action in a Paris uniform so far, having suffered from calf problems ever since he joined the Ligue 1 side. And that has apparently annoyed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Al Khelaifi has reportedly been unhappy with Ramos' constant injuries since joining PSG

As soon as Ramos signed for the Parisians, it seemed like they were taking a step forward in their pursuit of a Champions League title. And the arrivals of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, and more have only fueled those aspirations.

But the Spanish defender has struggled to be fit since becoming a PSG player in July and Mauricio Pochettino couldn't count on him so far. According to Le Parisien, Al Khelaifi has followed Ramos' situation closely and eventually grew frustrated with his lengthy unavailability.

The report claims that the club president asked PSG's medical staff every week about the defender's situation, as he was unhappy because of the fact he didn't make his debut yet.

It's not been an easy start for Ramos, who hasn't played a game since Real Madrid's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in May. But he has finally joined team practice on Tuesday, getting closer to a long-awaited return to the field. However, his debut in Paris would happen by the end of November.