Kylian Mbappe is one of the best soccer players in the world. Any club would like to have him in its squad, but very few can afford his high salary. According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old Frenchman has a market value of 160 million euros, making him the most expensive player in the world.

PSG executives are doing everything they can to get Mbappe to renew his contract which expires in June 2022. Despite appearing to be edging closer to an exit from the Parc des Princes, Mbappe could be tempted by a world record renewal offer. According to reports from French outlet La Parisien, PSG will make a final offer, in the region of €25million per year, on a two-year contract, to keep him in Paris.

It has long been reported that Mbappe will swap the French giants for a move to La Liga side Real Madrid this summer. Rumors claim that the French soccer player will sign for El Merengue and state that Real Madrid are his first option. However, there is something in Real Madrid´s contract offer that does not convince him and would cause him to renew with PSG.

This is the key to Mbappe's future

According to El Pais, Real Madrid demands 50% of Mbappe's image rights. Led by the lawyer Delphine Vertheyden, an expert in image rights, the lawyers who manage the player's professional life informed his mother Fayza and his father Wilfried that the vast majority of Mbappe's income is generated from there and not from his contracts.

Professionals estimated that the French player will have up to 40 million in revenues thanks to his partnerships with EA, Nike, and Hublot. While his salary at PSG does not surpass 20 million euros.

That is why Mbappe is considering the possibility of renewing his contract with PSG. The French team would not claim anything from him regarding his image rights, in addition, the French club's executives offered him three possible contracts. If he renews for more than three years, Mbappe would earn a €200 million bonus and a €60 million salary.

The final decision will be made by the player. Mbappe is, however, expected to confirm his final decision over where he will be playing in the 2022/23 season, before the end of May. In the meantime, his future is uncertain.