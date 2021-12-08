Kylian Mbappe was in awe of the Argentine after his performance for PSG in the final group stage game in the Champions League where Messi scored 2 goals in a 4-1 win over Club Brugge.

Kylian Mbappe is one of many stars of tomorrow, a player slated to eventually take the place of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among the best players in the world. At the moment the 22-year-old World Cup winner is watching his career take off with rumors of a big move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe reportedly grew up being an admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo but since teaming up with Messi at PSG the speedy forward has now changed his tune it would seem. After PSG's 4-1 victory over Club Brugge, Mbappe was full of praise for Messi, “It's easy to play with Lionel Messi. He's the best player in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or a few days ago. He scored two goals today, he is happy, and I hope he will help us in the future."

Lionel Messi who has saved his best stuff for the Champions League now has 5 goals in 5 games this season in European soccer’s premier event. In Ligue 1 it has been more slow going as Messi has 1 goal in 9 games. Here are more of Kylian Mbappe’s comments about Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe full of praise for Lionel Messi

While Kylian Mbappe’s numbers have also dropped off since last season, he has 7 goals in 16 league games, the club’s ultimate goal in the end is the Champions League and, in that tournament, Mbappe has 4 goals in 6 games. While fans of the world’s game continue to wait for the Mbappe, Messi, Neymar trifecta to truly explode the game against Club Brugge, where Messi and Mbappe scored two goals each is an example of the potential fire power PSG has.

Mbappe was quoted by Sputnik News, saying, “The goal was to put all three of us in the right condition because we were game changers” in a recent interview with regards to his relationship with Neymar and Messi. While Mbappe may have grown up admiring Cristiano Ronaldo he is now seeing the magic of Lionel Messi firsthand.

PSG are runaway leaders in Ligue 1, but the goal is to win the Champions League of which now the club has qualified to the knockout stage.