Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr will face against each other this Tuesday, July 25 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Al-Nassr‘s series of friendlies has left their fans feeling disappointed. While it is acknowledged that they may not be on par with the top European leagues, there was an expectation that they could have more competitive matches during their pre-season friendlies. Despite securing victories in their first two games against weaker teams, the real test came when they faced stronger opponents like Celta de Vigo and Benfica, where they struggled to perform at their best.

The upcoming match against PSG presents a new opportunity for the Cristiano Ronaldo team to showcase their progress and make improvements. With PSG no longer having Lionel Messi in their squad, the Arab team aims to capitalize on this moment and challenge a team that is also striving to improve in the coming season and pursue the coveted Champions League title.

PSG vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 8:20 PM

France: 12:20 PM

India: 3:50 PM

Israel: 1:20 PM

Poland: 12:20 PM

Portugal: 11:20 AM

Saudi Arabia: 1:20 PM

PSG vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

India: fan code

Israel: Sports 1

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC.