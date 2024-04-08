PSG host Barcelona in what will the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

PSG and Barcelona, two European powerhouses, face off in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. To ensure you’re up to speed on this highly anticipated match, here are the potential lineups for both teams, promising an enthralling encounter that you won’t want to miss.

[Watch PSG vs Barcelona live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Paris Saint-Germain of Kylian Mbappe, are resolute in their quest to progress to the Champions League semi-finals. After breezing past Real Sociedad in the previous round, they now brace themselves for a more difficult challenge as they face Barcelona, a team with experience in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants, though not hitting the heights of past seasons, have displayed glimpses of their potential and are keen to emulate their success against Napoli in the round of 16 as they prepare to challenge PSG. An interesting duel will take place between the two European teams of which the Argentine star Lionel Messi was once a part.

PSG probable lineup

The Champions League is a long obsession for PSG, and this year they will look to finally win it

PSG possible lineup: Donnarumma, Achraf, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Lucas Hernández, Vitinha, Fabián, Zaire-Emery, Dembelé, Kolo Muani, Mbappé.

Barcelona probable lineup

Barcelona want to recover the international prestige they had in other times by reaching the semifinals of the Champions League.

Barcelona possible lineup: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo, Christensen, Sergi Roberto, Gundogan, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.