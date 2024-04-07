PSG will receive Barcelona for the first leg of 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Where to watch PSG vs Barcelona Live FREE in the USA: 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League first leg quarterfinals

An enticing clash awaits as powerhouse teams PSG and Barcelona meet in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Uncover crucial information such as the match date, kickoff time, and a variety of streaming choices tailored for viewers in the United States, all provided here.

[Watch PSG vs Barcelona live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This is arguably one of the most evenly matched duels in the Champions League quarterfinals. Both teams, renowned for their association with the Argentine star Lionel Messi, have displayed solid performances thus far, earning their place in this stage of the tournament. Paris Saint-Germain, led by Kylian Mbappe, are determined to advance to the Champions League semi-finals.

Having comfortably dispatched Real Sociedad in the previous round, they now face a tougher challenge against Barcelona. Meanwhile, the “Cules”, though not performing at their peak compared to previous seasons, have shown promise and aim to replicate their success against Napoli in the round of 16 as they take on PSG.

When will the PSG vs Barcelona match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between PSG and Barcelona will be played this Wednesday, April 10 at 3:00 PM (ET).

PSG vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona in the USA

This 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals game between PSG and Barcelona will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, UniMás, ViX, TUDN App, CBS.