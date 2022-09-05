PSG take on Juventus at Parc des Princes in Paris for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

PSG and Juventus meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris. The home team has a full of stars squad but they are unable to win a big tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

PSG are dominant in their local french league but they still have an outstanding debt to win a Champions League with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe playing together. During last season the team went as far as the Round of 16 where they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

Juventus are another of the top favorites for the new edition of the tournament, but despite the fact that they dominated Group H last season with a record of 5-0-1, the team could not get past RO16 after they were eliminated by Villarreal.

PSG vs Juventus: Date

PSG and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 6 at Parc des Princes in Paris. Both teams want this season to be better than the previous one but they need to improve their defense strategy to stop other big teams.

PSG vs Juventus: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Juventus at the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League, PSG and Juventus at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday, September 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN.com, VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision