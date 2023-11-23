In France, PSG and Monaco are two of the best teams that are always competing for the Ligue 1 title. Now, they will face each other in Matchday 13 of the 2023-24 season, and here’s all the information about how to watch it in your country.
PSG has recently undergone significant restructuring. Despite retaining Kylian Mbappe, his future with the team remains uncertain amid strong rumors suggesting that 2023 could mark his final year with the club.
Monaco is positioned close to the top spot in Ligue 1. With just three points separating them from PSG, a victory against the latter would level the points, intensifying the competition at the summit of French football.
PSG vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Saturday)
Belgium: 10:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 3:00AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Saturday)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to Watch PSG vs Monaco in your Country
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, DirecTV GO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Espanol
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN Germany
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Plus, 5Sport
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Spain: Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain, DAZN Spain
Switzerland: Blue Sport 4 Live, Blue Sport
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3
United States: fubo TV, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz USA