Kylian Mbappe took all the limelight in Paris Saint-Germain‘s away game at Reims. The French superstar’s hat-trick made his side claim a 3-0 victory to lead the Ligue 1 standings, which is why Luis Enrique‘s comments in his post-game intrrview made a lot of noise.

“I’m not really happy with Kylian Mbappé today,” Enrique told Prime Video Sport France, via @PSG_Report. “On the goals, I have nothing to say. But he can help the team more, in a different way. I’ll talk to him about it first, I’ll never tell you what it is, because it’s private. Kylian is one of the best in the world but we need more. We want him to do more things.”

The Spaniard preferred to expand on why he feels like this, but he still made it clear that no hat-trick will prevent him from scolding Mbappe. Of course, it’s quite surprising that Enrique makes this kind of remark when the striker just helped the team claim a comfortable win, which also makes PSG top of the league.

The manager had no intention of making a big deal out of this, yet his mere sign of unhappiness with Mbappe already creates some sort of tension. But of course, he stressed that whatever is going on will be resolved in private. In the meantime, PSG fans should try and enjoy this triumph.

PSG fans agree with Luis Enrique

While Mbappe’s three goals gave PSG the win on Saturday, fans weren’t exactly pleased with the way he played throughout the game. Many users on X (Twitter) agree with Enrique, with some of them claiming that the 24-year-old needs to show more committment.

“Lucho is right. Whether we like it or not. Kylian needs to help out more and look for his teammates. Also on defense Mukiele would give him balls but Mbappe was no where near,” @lalo_827Marlins wrote. “Doesn’t track back, isn’t aggressive enough during the pressing, doesn’t pass to his teammates…so yeah a lot of things to talk about,” @fredohess added.

Gianluigi Donnarumma drew a lot of praise for his performance, since his saves prevented Reims from tying the match when PSG were leading just by one goal. But even when the Parisians extended their lead, the Italian keeper continued to make notable saves.

“I totally agree he really didn’t do anything apart from the goals donnarumma win the game for us he deserve man of the match,” @al_master01 wrote. “Imagine if Mbappe wasn’t sefish and pressed more,” @Richard51251417 tweeted.

Of course, some users also stood up for Mbappe, emphasizing on the fact that he scored a hat-trick that made the team win.

What’s next for PSG

With their recent victory, Paris Saint-Germain lead the Ligue 1 standings with 27 points in 12 games (W8 D3 L1). Nice are just one point below them in second place, while Monaco are third with 23 points.

The latter will be their next opponents when the international break is over. PSG will return to action on Friday, November 24, when they welcome Monaco to Parc des Princes on Matchday 13 of the French league. Four days later, they will take on Newcastle in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.