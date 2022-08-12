Paris Saint-Germain will face Montpellier for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PSG vs Montpellier: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Ligue 1 in your country

PSG will receive Montpellier for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial)

As planned, Paris Saint-Germain (the last Ligue 1 champions) started the tournament in the best way by beating the underdogs Clermont 5-0. A good start for a team that is expected to be the French league champions again this year, as well as one of the candidates to win the UEFA Champions League.

Montpellier's start in this Ligue 1 was much more complicated than PSG's. It was a 3-2 victory against Troyes in a game in which they were twice ahead in the score and twice tied. Finally, the goal of Stavanger (who scored two goals this game) at 36 minutes gave the victory to Montpellier who will now look for a difficult victory against the Parisians.

PSG vs Montpellier: Kick-Off Time

PSG will play against Montpellier for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, August 13 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Australia: 5 AM (August 14)

Barbados: 3 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Brunei: 3 AM (August 14)

Canada: 3 PM

Fiji: 7 AM (August 14)

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 14)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (August 14)

Mexico: 2 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (August 14)

Philippines: 3 AM (August 14)

Portugal: 8 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (August 14)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 14)

South Sudan: 9 PM

Sudan: 9 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

PSG vs Montpellier: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

France: Canal+ Décalé, Free

International: bet365

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS