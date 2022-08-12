PSG will receive Montpellier for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial)
As planned, Paris Saint-Germain (the last Ligue 1 champions) started the tournament in the best way by beating the underdogs Clermont 5-0. A good start for a team that is expected to be the French league champions again this year, as well as one of the candidates to win the UEFA Champions League.
Montpellier's start in this Ligue 1 was much more complicated than PSG's. It was a 3-2 victory against Troyes in a game in which they were twice ahead in the score and twice tied. Finally, the goal of Stavanger (who scored two goals this game) at 36 minutes gave the victory to Montpellier who will now look for a difficult victory against the Parisians.
PSG vs Montpellier: Kick-Off Time
PSG will play against Montpellier for the Matchday 2 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, August 13 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Australia: 5 AM (August 14)
Barbados: 3 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Brunei: 3 AM (August 14)
Canada: 3 PM
Fiji: 7 AM (August 14)
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 14)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (August 14)
Mexico: 2 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (August 14)
Philippines: 3 AM (August 14)
Portugal: 8 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (August 14)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 14)
South Sudan: 9 PM
Sudan: 9 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
PSG vs Montpellier: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: beIN Sports 1 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
France: Canal+ Décalé, Free
International: bet365
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Sudan: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS