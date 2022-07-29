The first big step up the ladder in the 2022-2023 season for Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé's Paris Saint-Germain comes with the French Supercup match against Nantes. Find out who are the players likely to start this match.

Starting with a title-winning season could be the boost a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain needs to aim for what it craves in 2022-2023: a European championship. To do so, they must beat Nantes in the 2022 French Super Cup on July 31 at Bloomfield Stadium in Israel, and here are the possible lineups for the match.

A string of 8 consecutive seasons of winning the decisive match has PSG as the top winner of the Trophée des Champions or French Super Cup with 10 trophies. That is, until last season, when Lille defeated them.

So, with the urgency to give Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé more reasons than financial and cultural ones to stay in the team, PSG faces another French soccer historic, Nantes, to win the first title of the 2022-2023, something that is no small thing without a doubt.

PSG's possible lineup against Nantes

After "only" winning the Ligue 1 title in 2021-2022, the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino left his position as head coach and the position was taken over by the French Christophe Galtier who reached the pinnacle of his career precisely by breaking PSG's streak of 3 consecutive league championships.

So far in the preseason, Paris Saint-Germain has played 4 matches, all of them wins, including three on a successful tour of Japan. Galtier is facing his first big test, the one that will allow him to gain the confidence of the fans, management and, perhaps, players.

Likely PSG lineup for the French Super Cup: Keylor Navas; Sergio Ramos, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe; Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Juan Bernat; Pedro Sarabia, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr.

Possible Nantes line-up against PSG

With their most glorious moment increasingly buried in their past, FC Nantes returned to the taste of victory by winning the Coupe de France last season under head coach Antoine Kombouaré, an achievement that allows them to hope for a surprise against the all-powerful Paris Saint Germain.

The eight-time French champion smiles as he recalls his last match against PSG: at the Stade de la Beaujoire, in a Ligue 1 match, with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé on the pitch, they won 3-1, in one of the most painful defeats of the then Parisian head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Likely Nantes lineup for the French Super Cup: Alban Lafont; Sebastien Corchia, Jean Castelleto, Andrei Girotto, Nicollas Pallois, Quentin Merlin; Ludovic Blas, Pedro Chirivella, Moussa Sissoko; Moses Simon, Evan Guessand.