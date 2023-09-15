Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 has the defending champions opening the action. It’s a matchup that involves PSG facing Nice at Parc des Princes. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
PSG had started in a subpar way after the departure of significant figures, but they got back to their normal performance in the last two matches. Those consecutive victories restored their confidence because they demonstrated the potential they have offensively.
Nice have had a slow beginning of the season as well, with three consecutive ties that raised some question marks. However, they are coming off their first win in the tournament to stay without defeats in their four initial matchups.
PSG vs Nice: Kick-Off Time
PSG will confront Nice at Parc des Princes on Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 this Friday, September 15.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 16)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 16)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (September 16)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 16)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (September 16)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 16)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch PSG vs Nice in your country
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: TV5MONDE Asie
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, TV5Monde Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: TV5MONDE Asie
Indonesia: TV5MONDE Asie, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: TV5Monde Afrique, StarTimes App
Malaysia: TV5MONDE Asie, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5Monde Maghreb
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: TV5Monde Afrique, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, StarTimes App
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, TV5MONDE Asie, StarHub TV+
South Africa: StarTimes App, TV5Monde Afrique
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
Switzerland: Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport 1 Live, Blue Sport, Blue Zoom
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS