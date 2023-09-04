Report: PSG react to Neymar's comments about his, Messi's 'hell' at the club

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi in 2021, it looked like it would be the beginning of something special. With the Argentine star joining the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in a star-stadded squad, the French club seemed to have everything to succeed.

But nothing went according to plan. Only two years later, both Messi and Neymar left PSG. The 7x Ballon d’Or winner left for MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent, while the Brazilian was sold to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal.

Besides, neither of them seemed to leave the club on good terms. After getting off to a great start to life in the US, Messi made it clear he never felt this happy in France, while Neymar went even further by claiming both he and Leo went through “hell” in Paris.

Neymar takes shot at PSG over treatment of him, Messi

“I was very happy for the year Messi had, but at the same time very sad because he lived both sides of the coin, went to heaven with Argentina, won everything in recent years… But with PSG lived a hell, we lived a hell, both of us,” Neymar told Brazilian outlet Globo.

PSG respond to Neymar, Messi’s recent comments

According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain claim both Lionel Messi and Neymar wanted to stay at the club despite their recent comments that suggested they were unhappy in France.

(Via PSG Community on Twitter)

“We don’t make any comments, we have a certain elegance. Curiously, both players wanted to stay at PSG.”

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for PSG?

Lionel Messi scored 32 goals in 75 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain.

How many games has Neymar played for PSG?

Neymar made 173 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain during his six seasons at the club.

The Brazilian’s move to the French capital for 222 million euros in 2017 remains the most expensive signing in soccer history.