Except for Kylian Mbappe, the exodus at Paris Saint-Germain following Lionel Messi‘s departure continues. On Wednesday, the French club confirmed Marco Verratti will leave for Qatari outfit Al-Arabi SC.

“I was very proud to wear the colours of Paris Saint-Germain for more than a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players, and to win 30 trophies. Paris, the club and its supporters will always have a very special place in my heart. I will be Parisian forever,” the Italian midfielder said, via the club’s website.

Verratti spent wonderful years in the French capital, but now it’s time to say goodbye as PSG are rebuilding their squad. Both Messi and Mbappe reacted to the news with heartfelt messages on social media.

Messi, Mbappe send warm farewell messages to Verratti as he leaves PSG

Even though he’s no longer at the club, Messi dedicated an Instagram post to his former teammate at PSG, wishing him luck in his new chapter. Curiously, Leo shared a picture of them before the Finalissima instead of a photo in a PSG uniform.

Mbappe, meanwhile, bid farewell to Verratti through an emotional Instagram story. “An exceptional player and person. Having the privilege of being by your side all these years has been an immense pleasure. Your time here will never be forgotten or neglected. One of the best players I have seen. Thank you my friend, I will miss you a lot.”

How long has Marco Verratti played for PSG?

Marco Verratti spent 11 years at Paris Saint-Germain, making 416 appearances with their uniform.