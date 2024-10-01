PSV vs Sporting CP: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSV face Sporting CP in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

In the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League, PSV are set to face off against Sporting CP. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, here’s all the key information you need to catch the action, including viewing options specific to your country.

[Watch PSV vs Sporting CP live in the USA on Paramount+]

Sporting CP kicked off their Champions League with a solid 2-0 victory over Lille. While not viewed as one of the tournament favorites, the Portuguese side displayed strong form against their French counterparts, building on their promising performances in the Primeira Liga. This victory positions Sporting as a team worth keeping an eye.

Looking ahead, Sporting will aim to maintain their momentum with another win, this time against PSV, who currently sit atop the Eredivisie table as undefeated leaders. However, PSV are eager to bounce back after suffering a tough defeat to Juventus, and they will be determined to capture their first points in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSV vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 2)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 2)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSV player Emmanuel van de Blaak – IMAGO / Pro Shots

Advertisement

PSV vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 7Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 8/HDIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8Netherlands: Ziggo SportNigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv FootballPortugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv FootballSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 8United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Arabia 9 HDUK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 8USA: Paramount+, ViX