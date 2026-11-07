Pumas UNAM vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on November 7, 2026

Pumas UNAM host Club America at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in a crucial Liga MX Apertura 2026 Matchday 16 Clásico Capitalino. With playoff ambitions and the top spot at stake, find out how to watch the rivalry live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Pumas UNAM vs Club America Tournament Liga MX Date Saturday, November 7, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, Univison, CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America in the USA

For viewers in the United States, the Clasico Capitalino will be broadcast live on TUDN USA, Univison and CBS Sports Golazo.

Fans can also stream the match through Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America for free?

No, there is no confirmed free streaming option to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America live in the United States. Fans will need access to a paid television or streaming service to follow the Clasico Capitalino on November 7, 2026.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Pumas UNAM and Club America meet in one of Mexican soccer’s most historic rivalries, the Clasico Capitalino, with significant consequences for the Apertura 2026 standings. America enter Matchday 16 among the league leaders, with 29 points from 15 matches, while Pumas have collected 20 points and sit around the edge of the playoff qualification positions.

The difference makes this a particularly important encounter for both sides: America want to protect their position at the top, while Pumas need points to strengthen their chances of reaching the postseason.

Cristian Borja of Club America (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

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The teams also have recent history that adds another layer to the rivalry. Pumas eliminated America from the Clausura 2026 quarterfinals after the two sides finished their series level on aggregate, with the university team advancing because of its better position in the regular-season standings.

Pumas had also defeated the Eagles 1-0 in the regular-season meeting earlier that tournament. That result gives the home side an additional reason for confidence, although America will be eager to respond in one of the biggest games of the regular-season calendar.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Pumas UNAM (4-4-2): Keylor Navas; Pablo Bennevendo, Ruben Duarte, Nathan Silva, Ricardo Lopez; Cesar Huerta, Pedro Vite, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Uriel Antuna; Juninho, Robert Morales.

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Club America (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon; Cristian Borja, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Ramon Juarez, Kevin Alvarez; Erick Sanchez, Israel Reyes; Richard Perea, Alvaro Fidalgo, Henry Martin; Miguel Borja.

What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Club America match?

The Pumas UNAM vs Club America match kicks off on Saturday, November 7, at 10:00 PM ET at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City. The game is part of Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026.

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM