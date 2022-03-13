Pumas UNAM will face New England Revolution at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Pumas UNAM and New England Revolution will face each other at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The first game was one of the great surprises of the quarterfinals. Not so much because of the winners, but because of how the game played out. Pumas UNAM, one of the candidates to win this Concacaf Champions League, fell defeated 3-0 and showing a poor level of play against the American team that was undoubtedly inspired.

Now they will have to reverse the result playing as locals, something that although it will undoubtedly be difficult, it is not impossible. In the case of the Revolution, they undoubtedly have before them a very important possibility of accessing the semifinals of this Concacaf Champions League. They depend on themselves and even a defeat by two goals would be enough for them to be in the next round.

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Quarterfinals between Pumas UNAM and New England Revolution that will take place at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario will be played on Wednesday, March 16 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution

Pumas UNAM and New England Revolution will play this game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 quarterfinals this Wednesday, March 16 at 10:15 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.

