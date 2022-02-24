The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is ready to offer to the attending fans and the millions who will watch it around the globe 8 Top-Class stadiums. Most of them were built just for this main event, others were renewed or very recently opened. Get to know the cost of each one of its constructions.

Since the FIFA World Cup Argentina 1978, there was not an edition of the tournament with such a level of compactness. Qatar 2022 stadiums, eight in total, are close one to another, the main benefit of having constructed most of them specifically for soccer's main event.

Qatar 2022 will be the very first edition of the FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and also not in the summer. Instead, the globe's eyes will be focused on this land from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18.

So, the biggest of efforts had to be made to conquer the soccer fans with an unreal experience, and so far, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has accomplished that, at least with the unbelievable stadiums in which the 64 games of this edition will be held. Keep reading this story to figure out the cost of the construction of each one of them.

The construction cost of each stadium of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With the longest distance between its venues being 75 kilometers / 46 miles, it can be said that, for 28 days, the FIFA World Cup host will become a boiling pot of soccer action. The Qatari cities to welcome soccer's main tournament are Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, and Al Rayyan. Among them are spread the eight stadiums where the matches will be played.

Qatar 2022 is going to offer the world five recently built and opened stadiums, another traditional and iconic with an important renovation finished a few years ago, and one brand new venue, the jewel of the crown, located in an also new urbanization project.

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Located in the boundaries of the desert, this venue was built over the original Al Rayyan Stadium, which was demolished in 2015. Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) shared that almost 90 % of the materials generated from the demolition were re-used. It was opened just in December 2020 and its reported cost was about $360 million.

Al Bayt Stadium

An enormous Arabic tent was the main inspiration for its exterior. The construction began in November 2015, and by the end of 2021, it was opened. Al Bayt will hold the very first game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. That is why its construction reportedly cost $847 million.

Al Janoub Stadium

In 2014, the works of this venue began. Its roof is very related to sea motives as was inspired by the sails of the traditional dhow boats. The stadium has opened its seats for the public in 2019. Reportedly, its cost was about $656 million.

Al Thumama Stadium

Just opened in October 2021, this venue's exterior is inspired by the Gahfiya, the traditional cap used by Arabic men, and its surroundings are covered with green areas. The cost of its Qatar 2022 construction was about $342 million.

Education City Stadium

Baptized as the Desert's Diamond this stadium is close to Qatar's educational and scientific core. Its works started in 2015 and the venue was opened in 2020. Like most of the Qatar 2022 stadiums, it offers advanced cooling techniques. It was one of the most expensive projects of the upcoming FIFA World Cup with a cost of $700 million.

Khalifa International Stadium

An ancient flavor with a futuristic aroma, this venue was the only one that was not fully built because of Qatar 2022. It opened in 1976 and has been the house of Qatari soccer since then. It went through a renovation from 2014 to 2017, when it was reopened. The refurbishment cost was reported at $374 million.

Lusail Stadium

The last game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held here, that is why this venue had to be impressive. It met expectations. Its exterior design replicates bowls, vessels, and other art pieces of the Arab and Islamic world. Its construction began in 2017 and it will be opened in 2022 with a reported cost of $767 million.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

It has become the first temporary, and then demountable venue in the history of the FIFA World Cup. Qatar 2022 will enjoy its peculiar facade made with 974 shipping containers. That is why it is also known as Stadium 974. Its construction started in 2017 but it was open until 2021. The construction cost of this venue remains uncertain.

*Construction costs according to Sky News.