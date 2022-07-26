The DC united manager would accept a new job related to the upcoming FIFA World Cup. However, if Wayne Rooney ultimately takes it, he would stay away from his wife and children even longer.

Qatar 2022: Wayne Rooney poised for new job that would keep him away from family

Shortly after stepping away from Derby County, Wayne Rooney received another proposal to get back to coaching. DC United, where he played between 2018 and 2020, offered him to take the reins of the team earlier in July.

The Manchester United legend accepted the challenge, aiming to get the club back on track in the 2022 MLS season. However, Rooney wasn't joined in the United States by his wife Coleen and their four children (Kai, 12, Klay, 9, Kit, 6, and Cass, 4), who stayed in England.

The Major League Soccer campaign concludes in late October, yet it looks like Rooney would be away from his family even longer. With Qatar 2022 on the horizon, the 36-year-old would take another job related to the next FIFA World Cup.

Report: Wayne Rooney could take job as World Cup commentator

According to The Sun, ITV and the BBC are keen on hiring Wayne Rooney as commentator for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. The Englishman will be available in those months, as preseason with DC United won't start until January.

"Wayne is keen to be involved," a source told The Sun. "Not only is it a really lucrative opportunity but it's an area Wayne is keen to get more experience in. Wayne has appeared on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football and really enjoyed the whole thing and broadcasting is an area he is keen to get more experience in.

"And for ITV and BBC, landing Rooney would be a massive coup. He is one of England’s greatest ever players and remains a massive fan of the national team. All of this is obviously not ideal for Coleen though as it means Wayne is likely to be away in December.”

Therefore, it is not an easy decision to make for Rooney. While covering the Three Lions in Qatar would certainly be an interesting experience, it would mean staying away from his family even longer. It remains to be seen how this will play out.