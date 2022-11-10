Right now, the football world is focused on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but FIFA are already planning the upcoming World Cup tournaments, as well. In fact, the next FIFA World Cup has already their own host countries.

That's right, the next FIFA World Cup will be the second FIFA World Cup Event that will be held in more than one country. For the exception of the 2002 World Cup held in Japan and South Korea, every world football tournament was held at one country. However, the upcoming football events seem to go into a co-hosting format again.

Since the very beginning, the World Cup tournament has its roots in the Americas. The 1930 World Cup, where all started, was held in Uruguay. Since then, the World Cup tournament has been played seven times between South and North America. In fact, Mexico have held the tournament in 1970 and 1986.

On the other hand, European countries have held the tournament eleven times. One time in Asia, mentioned earlier, and one time in Africa. For the 2022 World Cup, Qatar are making their debut as hosts for the Arab countries. The upcoming World Cup will seem like a new tournament in many ways.

Where will the 2026 FIFA World Cup be held?

During the 68th FIFA Congress even, the Federation Internationale de Football Association revealed the upcoming 2026 World Cup tournament will be held as co-hosts between the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Mexico will become the first country to host three different FIFA World Cup tournaments, and will have Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City as their host cities. While the U.S will have eleven hosts cities including New York/New Jersey, Seattle, Los Angeles, Kansas City, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami. For Canada, Vancouver and Toronto are their chosen cities.

Not happy with the three co-hosting situation, FIFA decided to have the World Cup to increase the number of national teams participants. The 2026 World Cup will have 48 national teams competing for the FIFA World Cup trophy in 2026.